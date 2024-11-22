George Birge To Play Barefoot Country Music Festival

Barefoot Country Music Fest is back for the summer of 2025 on the beach of Wildwood happening June 19th through June 22nd!

Rascal Flatts will reunite to commemorate their 25th Anniversary with a Thursday Night headlining performance!

Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jordan Davis have been announced as headliners as well.

Also, taking the stage will be Colt Ford, Megan Moroney, Warren Zeiders, Ella Langley, Boyz II Men, Chris Janson and JUST ANNOUNCED: George Birge!

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Over 40 of your favorite country artists, 4 stages filled with live music throughout the day, and all on the beach!

Located on the beach of Wildwood, NJ, between the famous Morey’s Piers, BCMF will host a unique blend of country music’s top artists and up-and-comers. With country music and the scenic backdrop of Wildwood, this family-friendly, four-day festival is a summer vacation destination.

2025 marks the 5th year of this massive festival on the beach of Wildwood. Past performers include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Keith Urban and Kane Brown. Jason Aldean has headlined the festival before and tore the house down!

More Artist announcements are coming soon! Keep listening to 92.5 XTU for the latest info!

Tickets are already available.

We had such a blast at the Barefoot Country Music Festival in the summer of 2024.

Every day was sold out and the weather was great.

Not only did we get to hang with a bunch of you, but we also got to spend time with some of our favorite artists backstage!

We even had Old Dominion “Go Fish” on a tour bus!

Nicole sat down with Scotty McCreery, who had his adorable family in Wildwood with him.

Jake Owen reflected on his music career with Razz.

Nate Smith and Justin bonded over their undying love for the band Creed.

MacKenzie Porter and Jeff talked about being new parents.

Connor Smith told Razz how he go his first big break on SportsCenter!

Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.