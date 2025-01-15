Kelsea Ballerini Is Hard At Work Prepping For Tour

Kelsea Ballerini has been hard at work this week getting ready for her first headlining arena tour, which kicks off January 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. And as she often does, she shared photos from her week with fans on Instagram.

Kelsea shared photos and a few video clips of her week in tour rehearsals that included pictures of herself rehearsing, snacks she is consuming, her bedazzled microphone, and a partial setlist although you can’t quite see what songs she is doing.

She captioned the photo dump, “TOUR PREP !!! what’s your dream setlist? it’s for science.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s January and February 2025 Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Jan. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Jan. 25 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Jan. 29 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Jan. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 1 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 4 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Center

Feb. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Feb. 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 14 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Feb. 18 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 23 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 26 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Kelsea Ballerini Loves to Share the Moment

When something happens in Ballerini’s life, she loves to share the moment with fans, and getting into the early days of 2025, Kelsea did just that, sharing a bunch of photos and a few videos of her relationship with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes. The couple have now been together for two years.

The country star posted a photo collage that included the couple on the beach, in cars, on the streets at night, at entertainment events, having their hands in each other’s pockets, at the airport, with various dogs, at Halloween, and much more. She captioned the sweet post all in lowercase, “two years of catching each other in countless cities, perfecting a chimichurri steak, and creating a world that revolves around dogs. love you so, teammate.”

Many fans reacted to the post, including one die-hard who wrote, “You guys are end game for sure.” One fan commented, “Marry her already!” Another fan said, “Two years already. So sweet. U seem really happy. Looks like u have a lot of fun together.”

