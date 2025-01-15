Riley Green Never Thought Of ‘Living Anywhere Else’

Riley Green is from the relatively small town of Jacksonville, Alabama. With a population of 14,700, it ranks as the 51st largest city in Alabama, but Riley says he never longed to get out of Jacksonville, not even to move to a larger city in Alabama.

Riley told us in a recent interview, “There’s never been a time when I was like, dreading being home. You know, there were some colleges in Alabama – Alabama and Auburn – where we would go and hang out, you know, when I was in school. But I never thought of living anywhere else. It’s still hard for me to picture living anywhere else.”

The country star is an avid hunter, to say the least, with his Instagram handle and nickname being “Riley Duckman.” Green recently posted photos of a deer hunting trip at his new property in the midwest. He wrote, “First buck off my new farm in Kansas, and he was a good one. It took a bunch of hours sittin’ in a tree with a bow, but he finally slipped up. Damn I love it out here..#bowhunting #theychasing #deerhuntin #weouthere”

One of the things Riley is looking forward to in 2025 is his “Damn Country Music Tour,” which will kick off on March 27 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, with Ella Langley, Jake Worthington and Erik Dylan. Other acts who will rotate as Riley’s openers on the tour with Ella include Drake White, Channing Wilson, Vincent Mason, Wyatt McCubbin, Lauren Watkins, Preston Cooper, and Mike Ryan. Riley is especially looking forward to being able to incorporate some of his new music into his setlist.

Green told us in a recent interview, “‘The Damn Country Music Tour’ is my headline tour next year, and Ella’s going out with me, Drake White, Jake Worthington, a lot of artists I’m a big fan of, we’re gonna have out on the road.”

He added, “And it’s just, for me, you know, puttin’ out a brand new record, Don’t Mind If I Do, it’s always great to be able to go and try those new songs in front of live crowds. So that’s what I’m missin’ right now, and lookin’ forward to goin’ and playing those shows and seeing which songs they sing the loudest.”

