Kenny Chesney Books Residency At Las Vegas Sphere

For Kenny Chesney, known for his incredible live shows, it was only a matter of time until he found a new way to bring his show to the stage. That moment is in 2025 when Kenny will bring his brand of American music to Sphere in Las Vegas.

Chesney said in a statement, “I’m always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music. Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives. When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more.”

He continued, “When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in. Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound, and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

Kenny joins the select cultural icons U2, Dead & Company (a band featuring former members of the Grateful Dead with John Mayer), the Eagles and Phish to headline the 17,600-seat spherical venue that has redefined the live entertainment experience and employs next-generation technologies.

Sphere is known for its 167,000 individual speakers, which can be dialed in to each section with dazzling specificity, and fully immersive visual capabilities that deliver over 171 million pixels across a 160,000 square foot screen wrapping up, over, and around the audience, plus 4D technologies including haptic seats.

With technology so advanced, the video content had to be shot on a special camera developed specifically for Sphere’s configuration. These shows will deliver Chesney as he’s never been seen before. They will also heighten the sensation of the music as those speakers exist behind the 16K x 16K resolution wraparound screen, the world’s highest-resolution LED display.

So powerful was the technology that Chesney said “yes,” without ever attending a concert.

He explains, “When we started talking, I flew to Vegas with my key tour team. We stood on the floor as they ran the film of U2’s show and we were completely consumed. We could see the band, but it was so much more than that. It almost took what they were doing and multiplied it by another dimension.”

The country superstar concluded, “Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do. Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins.”

Kept under wraps for nearly a year, Kenny and his team, along with experts from Sphere Studios’ tech and creative teams, have been working to create what will be a whole new experience in the way his music is experienced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31, starting at 10 a.m. PT via KennyChesney.com.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.