2025 Anniversary Show Ticket Runs

The XTU Anniversary Show is on Friday, June 6th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion featuring Luke Bryan with special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez, and DJ Rock.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

XTU will be at the following locations for either a TICKET RUN or an X STOP.

Please check back to this page as the list of locations will be updated each week!

Rules for these events and how to participate are listed below. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO PARTICIPATE IN A TICKET RUN, OR AN X-STOP.

2025 Ticket Run / XSTOP List

TICKET RUN & X STOP EVENTS:

March

March 28 - 12:00p - 2:00p - Great Railing (1401 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094)

April

May

May 4 - 11:00a - 1:00p - Robin Ford (100 N MacDade Blvd, Glenolden, PA 19036)

May 17 - 11:00a - 1:00p - Boot Barn (1020 Brandywine Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19803)

May 24 - 2:30p - 4:30p - Creekside Sports Bar & Grille (765 N Lewis Rd, Royersford, PA 19468)

2025 TICKET RUN INFORMATION AND RULES

Ticket Runs will last approximately 90-120 Minutes

There will be twenty five (25) pairs of lawn seats to be given away at the ticket runs.

Listeners will need to show Valid Photo ID proving they are 21 years of age or older in order to participate in this contest.

As listeners arrive they will get their ID checked, then they will get their hand stamped and be given a raffle ticket. One side of the raffle ticket will go into a fish bowl and the other side will be kept by the listener.

Raffle tickets will only be distributed from the time the promotion crew begins to hand them out and up to the pulling of the final raffle ticket for the last pair of tickets to be awarded.

Then the promotions team and or on air personality will pick at random a raffle ticket from the fishbowl approximately every few minutes for the twenty five (25) pairs of lawn tickets.

A total of twenty five (25) winning raffle tickets will be randomly selected during this promotional time/event. (Twenty (25) raffle tickets for twenty five (25) pairs of lawn tickets)

You must be 21 years of age to participate in this onsite contest - ID will be required regardless of your age.

Valid photo ID is a driver’s license, passport and or a military ID ONLY!

You will only get one (1) raffle ticket per person for those who are 21 years of age with valid photo ID. You may only win once per event.

Winner will need to write their first name, last name and daytime phone number on the back of the WINNING ticket and then turn into promotions team in order to claim the tickets.

XTU employees have the right to disqualify you at any time for any reason.

Please behave and be kind to each other and the XTU Staff at these events.

You are not GUARANTEED to win tickets by attending the Ticket Run.

Your odds of winning depend on how many people are in attendance!

Winner must be present to win as the raffle ticket number is announced.

Raffle ticket numbers will be called three (3) times and if no one claims their ticket then we will move on and select a new raffle tickets for that pair of tickets. The raffle ticket not claimed will now be a dead ticket and not be able to be selected again. Lost raffle tickets will not be replaced.

2025 X STOP INFORMATION AND RULES

X STOPS will last approximately 60 Minutes

There will be fifteen (15) pairs of lawn seats to be given away at the X STOPS.

The promotions team and or on air personality will pick at random a raffle ticket from the fishbowl approximately every few minutes for the fifteen (15) pairs of lawn tickets.

A total of fifteen (15) winning raffle tickets will be randomly selected during this promotional time/event. (Fifteen (15) raffle tickets for fifteen (15) pairs of lawn tickets.)

