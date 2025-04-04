LISTEN LIVE

Riley Green: There’s No Place Like Home

Riley Green is originally from Jacksonville, Alabama, and it’s where most of his family still lives today. Riley built what he considers his “forever home” back in Jacksonville, and he…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Riley Green is originally from Jacksonville, Alabama, and it’s where most of his family still lives today. Riley built what he considers his “forever home” back in Jacksonville, and he gets back as often as he can to visit with everybody and to rest and recharge when life gets hectic.

Besides visiting with everybody, Green told us about the things he enjoys doing when he does get the chance to get back home. He said, "I go to Rocket Barbecue, get a twin cheeseburger basket. Go out to my farm and ride around and watch Carl (his dog) chase the goats and pigs around, maybe fish a little bit, hit some golf balls in the lake."

The country star added, "One thing I love about going back there is just life moves a lot slower. There’s not a whole lot to do, and it’s a relaxing part of the world.”

Riley kicked off his "Damn Country Music Tour" recently with a Canadian run of dates before bringing the tour to the U.S. from May 1 through August 23.

Green is rotating a bunch of different people in the two opening slots on his tour, and since he’ll be spending a lot of time around them, he made sure to invite people who will make touring life fun.

He told us, "'The Damn Country Music Tour' we’re gonna take out Ella Langley. With two songs together, one of them being such a big hit, and then the other one, the title track of my album, it seems really fitting to have her back on the tour with me, and I was glad to get her. And Drake White, who’s a great buddy of mine from right down the road, so I love that we’re gonna have two Alabama artists on tour with me already."

He added, "I’m gonna take out a lot of guys and girls that I’m a big fan of, people that I enjoy being around, writers that I like writing with, and try to make this tour … You know, as much as 'My Last Rodeo Tour' was a huge step for me, I wanna make this one even bigger, and I also want to make it something that I really enjoy."

Riley Green
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
