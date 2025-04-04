Riley Green: There’s No Place Like Home

Riley Green is originally from Jacksonville, Alabama, and it’s where most of his family still lives today. Riley built what he considers his “forever home” back in Jacksonville, and he gets back as often as he can to visit with everybody and to rest and recharge when life gets hectic.

Besides visiting with everybody, Green told us about the things he enjoys doing when he does get the chance to get back home. He said, "I go to Rocket Barbecue, get a twin cheeseburger basket. Go out to my farm and ride around and watch Carl (his dog) chase the goats and pigs around, maybe fish a little bit, hit some golf balls in the lake."

The country star added, "One thing I love about going back there is just life moves a lot slower. There’s not a whole lot to do, and it’s a relaxing part of the world.”

Riley kicked off his "Damn Country Music Tour" recently with a Canadian run of dates before bringing the tour to the U.S. from May 1 through August 23.

Green is rotating a bunch of different people in the two opening slots on his tour, and since he’ll be spending a lot of time around them, he made sure to invite people who will make touring life fun.

He told us, "'The Damn Country Music Tour' we’re gonna take out Ella Langley. With two songs together, one of them being such a big hit, and then the other one, the title track of my album, it seems really fitting to have her back on the tour with me, and I was glad to get her. And Drake White, who’s a great buddy of mine from right down the road, so I love that we’re gonna have two Alabama artists on tour with me already."