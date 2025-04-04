LISTEN LIVE

XTU’s Go’n Green – Win $1,000 Five Times A Day

Listen for the keyword and text it to 45911 or go to 925xtu.com.  You can also enter on the 92.5 XTU app. This is a multi-market contest. Brought to you…

Donnie Black
Listen for the keyword and text it to 45911 or go to 925xtu.com. 

You can also enter on the 92.5 XTU app.

This is a multi-market contest.

Brought to you by Adam Home Services

Expert Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical Services Since 2002.

Philadelphia
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
