LISTEN LIVE

Miranda Lambert Knows What It’s Like To Meet Her Hero

Miranda Lambert knows what it is like to meet your musical hero, and she did just that when she met country icon Merle Haggard in the early 2010s. In an…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Miranda Lambert in a white dress with Merle Haggard in a black hat and blazer.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert knows what it is like to meet your musical hero, and she did just that when she met country icon Merle Haggard in the early 2010s.

In an interview a few years ago, she told me about meeting her hero Merle Haggard, "I got to meet Merle Haggard. And most people don’t get to meet their heroes, you know? It’s very rare that people actually get to meet, face-to-face, their heroes, and that was really, really special. I said, like, 200 words in thirty seconds, just like, ‘blah, blah, blah, blah,’ everything I’ve ever wanted to say to him, and he signed my guitar, and he was so nice."

The country music Queen added, "I was honestly scared to meet him because, you know, meetin’ your hero is like, well, what if they’re in a bad mood? And then I’m crushed for the rest of my lifetime because they were mean. It’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I hope he’s nice,’ but he was — he was awesome."

For those who don't know (but you should), Merle Haggard is a country icon who was inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame in 1994. He was best known for his song, "Okie from Muskogee." Haggard was crowned the CMA's Entertainer of the Year in 1970.

Merle died on April 6, 2016, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

RELATED: 5 Pure Queens Of Country Music

Lambert is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking major label debut, Kerosene, and had a special milestone release last month (3/14). To celebrate she unveiled the never-before-released "I Don’t Love Here Anymore," recorded during the original album sessions. Also, on April 25, fans can get 'Kerosene' on vinyl for the first time ever.

Miranda said, "This album changed everything for me. It’s where my journey truly began, and I can hardly believe it’s been 20 years."

She added, "Releasing 'Kerosene' on vinyl for the first time—and sharing a never-before-heard song from that era—feels incredibly special. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it and relive the fire that started it all!"

Kerosene debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart upon its March 15, 2005 release, eventually gaining Platinum certification by the RIAA, and earning praise at the time as a "thoroughly winning debut."

Merle HaggardMiranda Lambert
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
‘Departin’ from D. Parton’: Petition to Rename Nashville Airport Takes Off
Music‘Departin’ from D. Parton’: Petition to Rename Nashville Airport Takes OffKayla Morgan
Tim McGraw: ‘It’s Like I’m Bein’ A Kid’
MusicTim McGraw: ‘It’s Like I’m Bein’ A Kid’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Ashley McBryde Celebrates Album Anniversary In A Special Way
MusicAshley McBryde Celebrates Album Anniversary In A Special WayNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect