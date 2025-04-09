Luke Combs And Wife Still Live In A Small Home

Luke Combs is one of the biggest stars in country music and can afford the biggest and most lavish home in Nashville for his wife, Nicole, and his toddler sons, Tex and Beau. However, the stadium touring star and his wife still live in a small two-bedroom house west of Nashville on their large property, and Luke seems to like it that way.

In a new interview with The MeatEater Podcast, Combs said, "We live in a 2,000 square foot house, man. It's two bedrooms. Me and my wife have a room, and the boys share a room. We're always close together."

He continued that his sons don't have a big place to play, but it works. He offered, "The living room is the playroom, and they play in there. I mean, we let 'em destroy it. But every night, it's like, we're all cleaning up now."

The proud dad explains, "The 1-and-a-half-year-old, he'll get a block and bring it over. He might only pick up two things. But my 2-and-a-half-year-old, now he can make a five percent dent in the cleanup. We make it a point, like, 'Hey man, you gotta help us with this stuff. You make a mess, you gotta clean it up.'"

Back in mid-2023, Luke's wife, Nicole, posted a question-and-answer type thing on her Insta Stories. When a fan asked about the then-new baby boy's nursery at the time, Nicole replied, "We currently live in a two-bedroom, so his nursery will be our room until he moves in with Tex." She added, "I won't make it too fancy since we will be moving in a few years anyway. I shared a room with my sister growing up, and low-key loved it."

Later another fan asked why she and Luke live in such a small house, and she replied simply, "We're basic."