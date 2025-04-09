LISTEN LIVE

Luke Combs And Wife Still Live In A Small Home

Luke Combs is one of the biggest stars in country music and can afford the biggest and most lavish home in Nashville for his wife, Nicole, and his toddler sons,…

Luke Combs wears a black blazer on a red carpet with his wife, who is wearing a red dress.
Luke Combs is one of the biggest stars in country music and can afford the biggest and most lavish home in Nashville for his wife, Nicole, and his toddler sons, Tex and Beau. However, the stadium touring star and his wife still live in a small two-bedroom house west of Nashville on their large property, and Luke seems to like it that way.

In a new interview with The MeatEater Podcast, Combs said, "We live in a 2,000 square foot house, man. It's two bedrooms. Me and my wife have a room, and the boys share a room. We're always close together."

He continued that his sons don't have a big place to play, but it works. He offered, "The living room is the playroom, and they play in there. I mean, we let 'em destroy it. But every night, it's like, we're all cleaning up now."

The proud dad explains, "The 1-and-a-half-year-old, he'll get a block and bring it over. He might only pick up two things. But my 2-and-a-half-year-old, now he can make a five percent dent in the cleanup. We make it a point, like, 'Hey man, you gotta help us with this stuff. You make a mess, you gotta clean it up.'"

Back in mid-2023, Luke's wife, Nicole, posted a question-and-answer type thing on her Insta Stories. When a fan asked about the then-new baby boy's nursery at the time, Nicole replied, "We currently live in a two-bedroom, so his nursery will be our room until he moves in with Tex." She added, "I won't make it too fancy since we will be moving in a few years anyway. I shared a room with my sister growing up, and low-key loved it."

Later another fan asked why she and Luke live in such a small house, and she replied simply, "We're basic."

In another question and answer session with fans several months later, Nicole wrote over an image of the two questions side by side, asking about her small home, writing, "We're building."

Luke Combs
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
