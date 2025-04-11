Daily Schedule: Barefoot Country Music Festival 2025

Country music lovers, including 92.5 XTU Nation, will pack Wildwood Beach as the Barefoot Country Music Festival celebrates its fifth year from June 19-22, 2025.

Headliners Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jason Aldean lead the show, while Rascal Flatts is creating buzz coming off their winter reunion tour. Artists perform across five stages during the four-day festival, blending big names with up-and-coming talent.

The music kicks off on Thursday night with Rascal Flatts, joined by Megan Moroney, Colt Ford, and more - who's back after recovering from heart surgery.

Adding variety to the country-heavy lineup, R&B legends Boyz II Men join the mix.

Thursday:

Rascal Flatts

Megan Moroney

Colt Ford

Tigirlily Gold

DJ Slim McGraw

Friday:

Lainey Wilson

Warren Zeiders

Sam Barber

George Birge

Avery Anna

Gillian Smith

Saturday:

Jason Aldean

Chris Janson

Boyz II Men

Larry Fleet

Willow Avalon

Bowman

Sunday:

Jelly Roll

Jordan Davis

Ella Langley

Bayker Blankenship

TBA

Davidson Brothers Band