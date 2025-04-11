Daily Schedule: Barefoot Country Music Festival 2025
Country music lovers, including 92.5 XTU Nation, will pack Wildwood Beach as the Barefoot Country Music Festival celebrates its fifth year from June 19-22, 2025.
Headliners Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jason Aldean lead the show, while Rascal Flatts is creating buzz coming off their winter reunion tour. Artists perform across five stages during the four-day festival, blending big names with up-and-coming talent.
The music kicks off on Thursday night with Rascal Flatts, joined by Megan Moroney, Colt Ford, and more - who's back after recovering from heart surgery.
Adding variety to the country-heavy lineup, R&B legends Boyz II Men join the mix.
Barefoot Country Music Festival Main Stage Schedule:
Thursday:
- Rascal Flatts
- Megan Moroney
- Colt Ford
- Tigirlily Gold
- DJ Slim McGraw
Friday:
- Lainey Wilson
- Warren Zeiders
- Sam Barber
- George Birge
- Avery Anna
- Gillian Smith
Saturday:
- Jason Aldean
- Chris Janson
- Boyz II Men
- Larry Fleet
- Willow Avalon
- Bowman
Sunday:
- Jelly Roll
- Jordan Davis
- Ella Langley
- Bayker Blankenship
- TBA
- Davidson Brothers Band
See below for the daily lineup for the side stages.