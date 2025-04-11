Win Passes To See “Sinners”

From the director and star of BLACK PANTHER and CREED, the new movie SINNERS is a supernatural thriller that follows twins Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B. Jordan. When the brothers return home with a truck full of stolen liquor and heads full of big ideas, they find that a new kind of evil has hit town and has been waiting to welcome them back. Be there when the sun goes down and the battle begins. Ryan Coogler’s SINNERS is in theaters and IMAX nationwide on April 18.