Thomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks Ankle

Thomas Rhett took a nasty spill during a recent performance that resulted in a broken ankle.



The fall happened at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during an April 13 show by Forrest Frank. During Frank's show, he began performing "Nothing Else," his collaboration with Rhett. In the video below, Frank says to the arena crowd, "I can't sing Thomas Rhett's verse, right?"



As the crowd began to scream, it was revealed that Rhett was sitting in a secluded seating area on the side of the stage. Fans erupted when a spotlight hit Rhett and he began to make his way down the arena steps to the floor level and then up to the stage. Unfortunately, as Rhett stepped onto the arena floor, he's seen taking a tumble, which is when he broke his ankle.



Despite the likely very painful injury, Rhett powers through the performance and can be seen jumping around the stage on his good foot.



After the performance part of the clip, Rhett is then seen in a wheelchair, and he says to the camera, "You know, every now and then, you just have to sing in a Forrest Frank concert and break your ankle in the process. I gave my all for Tennessee tonight."



Rhett's wife, Lauren, helped her husband by pushing his wheelchair through the arena, and she couldn't help but laugh at how absurd the whole situation was.