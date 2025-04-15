LISTEN LIVE

Thomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks Ankle

Thomas Rhett took a nasty spill during a recent performance that resulted in a broken ankle. The fall happened at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena during an April 13 show by Forrest…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Thomas Rhett performs on the first night of his four-show run at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett took a nasty spill during a recent performance that resulted in a broken ankle.

The fall happened at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during an April 13 show by Forrest Frank. During Frank's show, he began performing "Nothing Else," his collaboration with Rhett. In the video below, Frank says to the arena crowd, "I can't sing Thomas Rhett's verse, right?"

As the crowd began to scream, it was revealed that Rhett was sitting in a secluded seating area on the side of the stage. Fans erupted when a spotlight hit Rhett and he began to make his way down the arena steps to the floor level and then up to the stage. Unfortunately, as Rhett stepped onto the arena floor, he's seen taking a tumble, which is when he broke his ankle.

Despite the likely very painful injury, Rhett powers through the performance and can be seen jumping around the stage on his good foot.

After the performance part of the clip, Rhett is then seen in a wheelchair, and he says to the camera, "You know, every now and then, you just have to sing in a Forrest Frank concert and break your ankle in the process. I gave my all for Tennessee tonight."

Rhett's wife, Lauren, helped her husband by pushing his wheelchair through the arena, and she couldn't help but laugh at how absurd the whole situation was.

"You have no mercy at all! Unbelievable!" Thomas says to Lauren, as she continues to laugh.

While we can't help but laugh with Lauren, we also send our best wishes to Thomas as he recovers from his broken ankle.

Thomas Rhett
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Kelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto Show
MusicKelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Country History: April 15
MusicThis Day in Country History: April 15Kristina Hall
Muscadine Bloodline’s “10-90” Making Its Way Up The Charts
MusicMuscadine Bloodline’s “10-90” Making Its Way Up The ChartsJennifer Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect