A ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Reunion: Simon Helberg Joins Melissa Rauch’s ‘Night Court’

Simon Helberg, best known for his role as Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory, is set to reunite with his TV wife, Melissa Rauch, who famously played the high-pitched, cute-as-a-button, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz.



Rauch currently stars as Judge Abby Stone in NBC’s Night Court. The show is a revival of a sitcom of the same name, which aired from 1984 to 1992. It follows Judge Stone (Rauch) as she takes a job as magistrate for Manhattan Criminal Court’s night shift, a position which was once held by her late father.

Simon Helberg in Night Court’s Season 3 Finale

As reported by Deadline, Helberg will join Rauch (who is also an executive producer) and the rest of the cast for the show’s season 3 finale. Although Helberg’s role is still kept under wraps, fans are already buzzing with excitement, especially since his cameo is “game-changing” and “could really shake things up for Abby.”

Aside from Helberg, another actor from The Big Bang Theory universe will also guest star during the finale. Raegan Revord, who played Missy, Sheldon Cooper’s twin sister on the TBBT prequel, Young Sheldon, will play Shelby, “a teenage runaway who is inclined to marry her soulmate.” The story arc is an homage to a Michael J. Fox episode, who also played a teen runaway in the original sitcom.

Other Famous Guest Stars

Helberg and Revord are not the first guest stars in Rauch’s show from The Big Bang Theory universe. Kunal Nayyar, who played Rajesh Koothrapali, Howard’s best friend and who Rauch’s, Bernadette, often had to compete with for Howard’s attention, guest starred in Season 2. Nayyar played Martini Toddwalls, a fashion designer who dated Judge Abby until she broke up with him because the robe he designed for her caused a peacock to attack her.

The show has also previously welcomed Mayim Bialik, who played Dr. Amy Farrah-Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper’s wife, and one of Rauch’s Bernadette’s best friends. In Night Court, she acted as herself and appeared in court because of a dispute at a restaurant. Abby is thrilled to meet her because she’s been a fan since Blossom, until Bialik became stalker-ish, kind of like Amy when she started being friends with Penny (Kaley Cuoco) in TBBT.