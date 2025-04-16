LISTEN LIVE

Tate McRae Seemingly Confirms Collaboration with Morgan Wallen

A duet featuring a woman has been teased by Morgan Wallen, which will be featured on his upcoming studio album, I’m The Problem. The identity of this woman has been…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Tate McRae attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California; Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Amy Sussman, Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A duet featuring a woman has been teased by Morgan Wallen, which will be featured on his upcoming studio album, I'm The Problem. The identity of this woman has been a mystery, but the cat might be out of the bag.

Popstar Tate McRae took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (April 15) and shared a personalized Tennessee Volunteers football jersey with the number "T8," which is obviously her name. However, the patch on the jersey's neckline features an "MW" logo, and many are assuming it stands for Morgan Wallen.

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed, but it's pretty safe to say that Wallen and McRae are partnering on what will surely be an epic country-pop crossover track.

This news follows Wallen revealing that he and Post Malone are releasing another song together titled "I Ain't Comin' Back," which is set to drop this Friday (April 18). The duo shared the news in a joint Instagram post that can be seen below.

"I Ain't Comin' Back" is a follow-up to the single "I Had Some Help" featured on Malone's 2024 album F-1 Trillion. The track topped multiple Billboard country charts, as well as the Hot 100 chart.

