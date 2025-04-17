Ballerini Powers Through Show After Earpiece Stops Working

While on her Patterns Tour, Kelsea Ballerini showed poise and grace while experiencing a technical malfunction with her in-ear monitors during her song "Miss Me More." Even though this technical issue was occurring, Ballerini pushed through gracefully and professionally with charm and a smile. Her fans praised her for how composed she remained with her extraordinary vocal performance.

A TikTok video taken by a fan showed Ballerini standing still at her mic as crew worked behind her to fix the problem. Once the sound was restored, she addressed the crowd with her signature warmth and humor. "Shall we do that again? I feel like I wanna do it again. I feel like we must do it again," she said as the song ended. "I'm so sorry, guys, I had a new pair of in-ears," she explained, joking that now that she could hear, she could sing for the crowd "like a real singer."

The story spread fast, with many remarking on Ballerini's realness and how she was dedicated to having a fun show. While many called her a queen in some part for being so calm about the hiccup in the event, she wanted to show her loyal fans she was still all in for the experience.