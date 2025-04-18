LISTEN LIVE

Pennsylvania’s Most Popular Book Genre May Surprise You

Reading a great book is a special experience, and as it turns out, where you grew up or currently live could somehow impact the kind of books that you like…

Anne Erickson
A new study has revealed the most popular book genres in every state in the U.S., and there are some definite trends.
Getty Images / Alex Wong

Researchers at Cloudwards, as reported by Real Simple, have scoured the web and looked at search trends to determine the most popular book genres in each state. The study revealed that romance is the most popular genre in the U.S., coming in as the most popular genre in an impressive 22 states. Second place was a tie between general fiction and poetry, with both of those genres snagging nine states. Fantasy was also the top genre in six states, and family-themed literature was the most popular in three states.

This study was in line with a 2024 study by Book Riot, which states that the most popular book genre in the U.S. is romance. "Romance has dominated the industry for a while now," they noted. "Not only is it popular and enjoyed by a devoted fanbase, but romance writers taught the rest of the industry how to sell books." There's even an entire organization dedicated to romance writing, called the Romance Writers of America.

Now, let's get to Pennsylvania. According to the Cloudwards study, per Real Simple, the most popular book genre in the state is poetry. Who doesn't love a good poem once in a while, right? That genre beat out all others, crowning it tops in the area. 

When it comes to good bookstores in the area, it's great to see local book stores thriving, not only locally but across the country. There was a time when going to a bookstore was old fashioned, but it's trendy again. A popular one in the suburbs is Open Book Bookstore, located at 7900 High School Road in Elkins Park. This place has an array of books from Philadelphia authors, as well as all the regular favorites. Another is Main Point Books, which has been around since 2013. It also features local authors and is located at 116 N. Wayne Avenue in Wayne.

 

Philadelphia
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Sand Replenishment Preps Jersey Shore Beaches for Summer
Local NewsSand Replenishment Preps Jersey Shore Beaches for SummerMichael Vyskocil
USA TODAY Names Wildwood Boardwalk Among Top 10 Boardwalks in the Nation
Local NewsUSA TODAY Names Wildwood Boardwalk Among Top 10 Boardwalks in the NationMichael Vyskocil
Close Up Of A Line Of High School Students Using Mobile Phones
Local NewsComcast Boosts Internet Service in PhiladelphiaMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect