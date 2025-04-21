LISTEN LIVE

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Appear to be Dating

Billy Ray Cyrus looks to be involved with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Hurley appears to confirm the new relationship in a joint post with Cyrus on Instagram. The post features a…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Ray Cyrus performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee; Elizabeth Hurley attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Billy Ray Cyrus looks to be involved with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Hurley appears to confirm the new relationship in a joint post with Cyrus on Instagram. The post features a photo of Hurley smiling as Cyrus plants a kiss on her cheek while wearing bunny ears. The caption of the photo simply reads, "Happy Easter," with a single heart emoji.

Fellow actor Melissa Gilbert, best known for playing Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie, seems to capture many feelings with the comment of, "Wait...what?"


According to People, Hurley created some buzz earlier this month when she used Cyrus's song "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" in a video of her on a beach in the Maldives in a bikini. The outlet notes Hurley also tagged Cyrus in another photo, where she's also wearing a bikini.

This is the first known potential relationship for Cyrus following the country singer's May 2024 divorce from singer Firerose. The couple's marriage only lasted seven months.

As for Hurley, her last known relationship was with late Australian cricket player Shane Warne, who died in 2022 at age 52 from a heart attack. They were engaged in 2011, but broke up in 2013.




Billy Ray Cyrus
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
