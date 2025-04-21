This Day in Country History: April 21

Historically, April 21 has been marked by outstanding country music performances, the induction of Keith Urban into the Grand Ole Opry, and the death of legendary guitarist Lonnie Mack. Other events that have occurred on this day include benefit concerts, surprise appearances at a cross-genre music festival, and the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush, with the Oak Ridge Boys in attendance.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

When legendary performers such as Levon Helm and Charlie Crockett play, you can consider these events milestones:

2010: Legendary country drummer Levon Helm, best known for his time with The Band, hosted Levon Helm's Ramble at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Helm and other performers delighted fans with a three-hour performance.

Legendary country drummer Levon Helm, best known for his time with The Band, hosted Levon Helm's Ramble at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Helm and other performers delighted fans with a three-hour performance. 2012: Legendary country singer Keith Urban was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. As a New Zealand-born Australian, Urban was the first non-American to be inducted into this prestigious country music venue.

Legendary country singer Keith Urban was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. As a New Zealand-born Australian, Urban was the first non-American to be inducted into this prestigious country music venue. 2024: The fun Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, Texas, featured a stellar lineup of country music artists, including Charley Crockett, Clint Black, Martina McBride, and the Turnpike Troubadours.

Cultural Milestones

From benefits to donations and star-studded performances, country music artists have a cultural influence:

2012: Singer-songwriters Vince Gill and Amy Grant headlined the Hits for the House benefit at the Winfree-Bryant Middle School Auditorium in Lebanon, Tennessee. Proceeds from this event benefited Brooks House, a local women's shelter.

Singer-songwriters Vince Gill and Amy Grant headlined the Hits for the House benefit at the Winfree-Bryant Middle School Auditorium in Lebanon, Tennessee. Proceeds from this event benefited Brooks House, a local women's shelter. 2016: Legendary blues guitarist Lonnie Mack died on this day. He's known for his distinctive style of guitar playing, which utilizes the tremolo bar, affectionately called the whammy bar, featured on his Gibson Flying V guitar.

Legendary blues guitarist Lonnie Mack died on this day. He's known for his distinctive style of guitar playing, which utilizes the tremolo bar, affectionately called the whammy bar, featured on his Gibson Flying V guitar. 2020: Country music star Blake Shelton donated $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Shelton said that he wanted to help ensure Oklahoma citizens didn't have to go to bed hungry.

Country music star Blake Shelton donated $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Shelton said that he wanted to help ensure Oklahoma citizens didn't have to go to bed hungry. 2023: The Grand Ole Opry Show featured the Oak Ridge Boys, Sara Evans, Riders in the Sky, and Don Schlitz — all members of this iconic country music institution.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable performances occurred on April 21:

2017: Brad Paisley released his new album Love and War on April 21 with the hit song "Today."

Brad Paisley released his new album Love and War on April 21 with the hit song "Today." 2019: Country singer Maren Morris was a surprise performer on pop dance star Zedd's set at the Coachella Music Festival.

Country singer Maren Morris was a surprise performer on pop dance star Zedd's set at the Coachella Music Festival. 2022: Dan + Shay wrapped up a show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The country music duo's hit songs include "Tequila" and "Save Me the Trouble."

Dan + Shay wrapped up a show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The country music duo's hit songs include "Tequila" and "Save Me the Trouble." 2023: Superstar Kelly Clarkson performed pop band Coldplay's "Magic" on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson is a three-time Grammy Award winner known for hit songs such as "Because of You" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes."