Luke Combs Rocks Packed House at Category 10’s Nashville Opening

Luke Combs officially opened Nashville's newest entertainment destination, Category 10, with a sold-out concert on Apr. 15, kicking off a week-long celebration titled "The Big Kickoff." The four-story venue at 120 Second Ave. North — developed by Opry Entertainment Group in partnership with innovation firm Journey — hosted Combs for a 60-minute set, giving fans a rare up-close experience far different from his typical stadium shows.

"Y'all feeling good out there? Welcome to Category 10! We're just going to take it wire to wire tonight. I told the boys that we want nothing but home runs tonight. So that's what we're going to do," Combs, dressed in his signature Columbia PFG, jeans, and camouflage Mossy Oak hat, told the crowd.

Combs performed fan favorites, including "When It Rains It Pours," "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me," and "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," while also debuting two unreleased tracks, "Rethink Some Things" and "Half Broke Heart." At one point, he shotgunned a beer, fueling the lively atmosphere. He also reflected on his music journey and thanked fans for their continued support.

Category 10 enhances the Broadway experience with unique offerings such as free line dancing lessons, daily light shows, multiple entertainment levels, including The Honky-Tonk, and a rooftop bar called The Eye.

Currently, Combs is working on his next album, with an estimated 40 to 50 songs under consideration. He is continuing to build momentum following a string of successful releases.