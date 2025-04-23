Country Stars Set to Celebrate Brooks & Dunn at ACM 60th Anniversary Bash
The Academy of Country Music, in partnership with ACM Lifting Lives, will celebrate its 60th Anniversary Gala, “Play Something Country,” on May 7 at the Omni PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas. This highly anticipated event, held the night before the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, will honor the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn, who have earned 25 ACM Awards throughout their career. The evening will feature live performances by Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson. Each artist offering musical tributes to Brooks & Dunn's enduring legacy.
Guests will enjoy a seated dinner and a silent auction. There will also be a presentation highlighting the Academy's six-decade history with a special honor for Brooks & Dunn.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the Academy's philanthropic arm focused on mental health and wellness programs within the country music community. The event underscores the industry's growing commitment to supporting artists and professionals navigating the pressures of the entertainment world.
Those wishing to attend can inquire about table reservations by contacting LiftingLives@acmcountry.com.