Country Star John Morgan Lands No. 1 Hit with Jason Aldean Collaboration

Jennifer Eggleston
John Morgan performs onstage during the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Pre-CMA Awards party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 19, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country singer-songwriter John Morgan has achieved his first No. 1 hit as a performing artist with "Friends Like That," a collaboration featuring Jason Aldean. The track, originally a solo cut by Morgan, was re-recorded to include Aldean for its radio release on Apr. 22, 2024. It has since climbed the charts, reaching No. 2 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and No. 7 on Canada's Country chart.

Morgan co-wrote "Friends Like That" with Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, and Lydia Vaughan. The song reflects on a period of heartbreak, and the narrator finds solace in music and whiskey. Aldean not only co-produced the song but also sang the second verse and brought it to life even more. This marks Aldean's 39th top 10 hit on the Country Airplay chart.

"We got halfway through and made it more lighthearted. It wasn't originally a duet. It was already tee'd up and just needed your thing on it. I'm stoked it went that way." Aldean responded, "I'm glad you asked me to be on it." Morgan replied, "Me too."

Morgan's debut album, Carolina Blue, will be released on Apr. 25. The album features 12 tracks that Morgan co-wrote, played guitar, and co-produced with Brent Anderson. Morgan is scheduled to perform on Live with Kelly & Mark to promote the album on Apr. 30. Additionally, he will join tours with artists such as Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and Riley Green this summer. 

Morgan has seen significant victories along the way from a songwriter to a performing artist. He had previously co-written Aldean's "Trouble with a Heartbreak" and "If I Didn't Love You," the latter of which features Carrie Underwood. With "Friends Like That," Morgan is taking further steps in presenting himself as a rising star in country music.

