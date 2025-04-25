Drew Baldridge Makes History as First Independent Artist to Top Country Charts

Drew Baldridge continues to ride the momentum of his success with "Tough People." This song recently topped the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart just one year after its independent release. Co-written with Luke Combs, Adam Sanders, and Jordan Walker, the song reflects Baldridge's resilience and gratitude. "It's just been the roller coaster of a ride for me for the last 18 months," said Baldridge to People. He launched The Tough People Fund earlier this year to "highlight those individuals, families, and communities that are experiencing the toughest of times."

Baldridge originally considered giving the track to Combs, but it was Combs who encouraged him to record it. "I remember Luke saying, 'Dude, you wrote it, and you should sing it,'" Baldridge told People. "'It's your song, and I'll root you on all the way to No. 1.'" And with that, "Tough People" not only rose up the charts but also helped cement Baldridge's position as a rising force in country music.

His self-released 2024 single "She's Somebody's Daughter" previously made history as the first independently released country debut to hit No. 1, signaling a shift in the industry toward indie artist success. With the backing of a growing fanbase and a powerful message, Baldridge is set to support Bailey Zimmerman this summer on the New To Country Tour, with scheduled appearances at festivals like Hoofbeat Country Fest in Wisconsin.

As he looks forward to a busy touring season, which includes dates alongside Morgan Wallen and Brad Paisley, Baldridge remains focused on telling honest stories. He credits much of his recent progress to the support of his wife, Katherine, and their son, Lyric Lee, as well as the fans who stood by him through the ups and downs.