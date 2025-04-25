LISTEN LIVE

Parker McCollum “Here & There” Experience

Donnie Black
Parker McCollum Here & There Experience

Who wants to see Parker McCollum, George Strait, and Chris Stapleton while they are in Philly?

Starting Monday, Listen weekdays for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on Saturday, May 10th at Lincoln Financial Field.

Each winner will also win a pair of tickets to an invitation only album listening party for Parker McCollum’s new album…which nobody has even heard yet!

Actually, we can one up that...    Everyone who wins also qualifies for a trip for 2 to Nashville to see Parker on July 17th at the Firstbank Ampitheatre. 

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
