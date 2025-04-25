Parker McCollum “Here & There” Experience
Who wants to see Parker McCollum, George Strait, and Chris Stapleton while they are in Philly? Starting Monday, Listen weekdays for your chance to win a pair of tickets to…
Who wants to see Parker McCollum, George Strait, and Chris Stapleton while they are in Philly?
Starting Monday, Listen weekdays for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on Saturday, May 10th at Lincoln Financial Field.
Each winner will also win a pair of tickets to an invitation only album listening party for Parker McCollum’s new album…which nobody has even heard yet!
Actually, we can one up that... Everyone who wins also qualifies for a trip for 2 to Nashville to see Parker on July 17th at the Firstbank Ampitheatre.
Thanks to our friends at MCA Records Nashville
