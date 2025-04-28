LISTEN LIVE

Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Chase Matthew

Donnie Black
Meet Chase Matthew:

Delivering his third album CHASE, while GOLD-certified “Darlin’” charges Country radio as the current single, Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew continues to make his case as one of the genre’s boldest emerging voices. A Music City native, the rising star began his career by blazing an independent trail, leveraging an infectious country-or-nothing personality, rowdy live performances, and authentic music built around his low-slung vocal twang. Amassing 1.4 BILLION+ global career streams (with more than 400 MILLION global streams on his first RIAA PLATINUM-certified smash, “County Line”), Matthew has garnered over 1.5 MILLION followers across social media; named “One to Watch” by HITS; a member of the Class of 2024 for both Opry NextStage and MusicRow’s Next Big Thing; in addition to being nominated at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. The in-demand emerging talent hit Top 5 with PLATINUM-certified debut single “Love You Again,” after releasing back-to-back collaborations with Flo Rida (“Floats Your Boat”) and Fernando & Sorocaba (“Cold Blooded”). Selling out venues across the nation on his U.S. headline COME GET YOUR MEMORY TOUR and EXTENDED trek, tickets are on sale for his 2025 WORLD TOUR plus a trek with Keith Urban on deck, after last supporting Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Hang out with XTU on the side stage and enjoy artist Chris Lane, Chase Matthew, Greylan James and Philly's own Holdyn Barder, and Kenny Curcio.

Tickets

Win tickets on 92.5 XTU or buy tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Join us on June 6th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for a day of live country music. Hang out with everyone from XTU, Razz on the Radio, Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Nicole Michalik, Donnie & Shannon, and more! We can't wait to see you there!

"Love You Again" Music Video:

"County Line" Music Video:

"Darlin'" Music Video

Anniversary Showchase matthew
