Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Chris Lane
Meet Chris Lane: Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum…
Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 3X platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat,” and the 2X platinum “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue.
Hang out with XTU on the side stage and enjoy artist Chris Lane, Chase Matthew, Greylan James and Philly's own Holdyn Barder, and Kenny Curcio.
Join us on June 6th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for a day of live country music. Hang out with everyone from XTU, Razz on the Radio, Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Nicole Michalik, Donnie & Shannon, and more! We can't wait to see you there!