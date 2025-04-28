Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Chris Lane

Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 3X platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat,” and the 2X platinum “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue.