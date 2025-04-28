LISTEN LIVE

Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Chris Lane

Meet Chris Lane: Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum…

Meet Chris Lane:

Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 3X platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat,” and the 2X platinum “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Hang out with XTU on the side stage and enjoy artist Chris Lane, Chase Matthew, Greylan James and Philly's own Holdyn Barder, and Kenny Curcio.

Win tickets on 92.5 XTU or buy tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Join us on June 6th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for a day of live country music. Hang out with everyone from XTU, Razz on the Radio, Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Nicole Michalik, Donnie & Shannon, and more! We can't wait to see you there!

"Big Big Plans" Music Video:

"Fix" Music Video

"I Don't Know About You" Music Video

Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
