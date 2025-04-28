LISTEN LIVE

Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Holdyn Barder

Donnie Black
Holdyn Barder Approved Promo Photo [XTU Anniversary Show]

Meet Holdyn Barder:

Holdyn Barder is a true rising star. Raised on ‘90s Country Radio in the backseat of his parents’ SUV, this Houston-born and Philly-raised artist’s love for Country Music was formed at a very young age. With eyes on becoming a stadium-performing act to the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Luke Bryan, Holdyn first began building his hometown fan base and released Philadelphia/Jersey Shore-themed songs “Stone Harbor” and “Go Birds.” These releases showcased Holdyn’s classic All-American brand; he loves loud country music, his (Philly) sports, and a warm, sunny day (or month) down the shore. Holdyn’s efforts were recognized quickly by earning the highly-coveted Barefoot Country Music Fest Golden Boot Hometown Star Award in 2024. Holdyn has since been recognized by CMT, FOX 29, NBC10, 6 ABC, 92.5 XTU Philadelphia’s Country Station, The Philadelphia Eagles, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and he is a proud Wawa ambassador. Amassing over 250,000 social media followers, 2 million on-demand streams, and 10 million impressions and views, Holdyn Barder looks forward to prioritizing his relationship with his fans, performing on any stage he can find, and releasing fresh music in 2025.

Hang out with XTU on the side stage and enjoy artist Chris Lane, Chase Matthew, Greylan James and Philly's own Holdyn Barder, and Kenny Curcio.

"Ring That Bell" Music Video:

"Beer Drinkers" Music Video

"Stone Harbor" Music Video

"Go Birds" Accoustic Official Audio:

Follow Holdyn Barder:

twitter-new-logo-x-icon-design_1017-45424

Anniversary Show
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
