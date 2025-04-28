Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Holdyn Barder

Holdyn Barder is a true rising star. Raised on ‘90s Country Radio in the backseat of his parents’ SUV, this Houston-born and Philly-raised artist’s love for Country Music was formed at a very young age. With eyes on becoming a stadium-performing act to the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Luke Bryan, Holdyn first began building his hometown fan base and released Philadelphia/Jersey Shore-themed songs “Stone Harbor” and “Go Birds.” These releases showcased Holdyn’s classic All-American brand; he loves loud country music, his (Philly) sports, and a warm, sunny day (or month) down the shore. Holdyn’s efforts were recognized quickly by earning the highly-coveted Barefoot Country Music Fest Golden Boot Hometown Star Award in 2024. Holdyn has since been recognized by CMT, FOX 29, NBC10, 6 ABC, 92.5 XTU Philadelphia’s Country Station, The Philadelphia Eagles, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and he is a proud Wawa ambassador. Amassing over 250,000 social media followers, 2 million on-demand streams, and 10 million impressions and views, Holdyn Barder looks forward to prioritizing his relationship with his fans, performing on any stage he can find, and releasing fresh music in 2025.