Anniversary Show Side Stage Artist: Kenny Curcio

With a sound as bold as his ambition, Kenny Curcio (CUR-she-oh) is making his mark on the country rock scene with an energy that’s impossible to ignore. Hailing from the pines of southern New Jersey, Curcio blends heartfelt storytelling with electrifying performances, delivering anthems that resonate with fans nationwide. "Saved You A Seat" is Curcio's latest song, a heartfelt tribute to those we've lost but never forget. The track captures the memories and connections that remain even after someone is gone. Curcio’s '24 - '25 NFL hit, “Philadelphia (Bleed Green),” has taken the airwaves by storm, earning spins on 92.5 WXTU, 93.3 WMMR, 97.5 The Fanatic, and 97.3 ESPN SJ, while also being featured on CBS Philadelphia, FOX29, and 6ABC. The track has become a viral sensation, lighting up Xfinity Live! and racking up over 1.5 MILLION streams and views across social platforms—solidifying his reputation as one of country rock’s most exciting new voices. Sharing the stage with Randy Houser, Tyler Farr, and Ernest, Curcio has proven he can hold his own alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. He took the spotlight at the 2021 Barefoot Country Music Festival and returned to Barefoot 2022, performing on the Coca-Cola Stage before Jason Aldean, while sharing the lineup with Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, and Walker Hayes. With a relentless touring schedule and a band that brings the heat to every stage, Curcio is captivating audiences up and down the East Coast. Whether it’s an intimate venue or a packed-out festival, one thing is clear—Kenny Curcio is a name country rock fans won’t soon forget.