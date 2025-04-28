Grammy Hall of Fame Adds 13 Recordings, Plans Star-Studded Show at Beverly Hilton

The 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala will occur at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 16, honoring 13 recordings inducted as notable for their quantitative or qualitative merit. Produced by Ken Ehrlich and hosted by CBS News journalist Anthony Mason, the Gala will also be a fundraiser for the Grammy Museum's ongoing national education programs.

Individual tickets are priced at $1,250 and include a cocktail reception, dinner, and a concert program. “It's a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we're excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

This year's inductees include Emmylou Harris's Wrecking Ball (1995), Eddie Floyd's timeless “Knock on Wood,” and Big Star's influential 1972 album #1 Record. Billboard reports that performers at the gala will feature Harris herself, Floyd, and Big Star drummer Jody Stephens, alongside Ledisi, Leslie Odom Jr., Orianthi, and Jon Batiste, who will be honored with the inaugural Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award.