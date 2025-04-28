The XTU Anniversary Show Side Stage Announced!

XTU 41st Anniversary Show

The 41st XTU Anniversary Show is happening Friday, June 6th at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion headlined by Luke Bryan and featuring George Birge, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez, and DJ Rock. Tickets are on sale below!

Every year, XTU celebrates XTU Nation with a great summer-time country concert. In the past, XTU has had headliners such as, The Judds, Randy Travis, Lainey Wilson, Tim McGraw, and many, many more! Sure, XTU has had some epic headliners, but what about the Side Stage performers who have gone on to win at the Country Music Awards?

XTU Anniversary Show Side Stage Lineup

XTU wants to keep the party going all day long! Before the Anniversary Show headliner, Luek Bryan takes the stage, you'll be able to enjoy live music inside Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. XTU has curated an amazing pre-party show for concert-goers to enjoy. The Side Stage will feature Chris Lane! You might know Chris Lane from his songs like "Big, Big Plans," "I Don't Know About You," or "Find Another Bar." This is a great opportunity to listen to get up close to these up-and-coming country artists. In years past, XTU has welcomed artists like Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce, and Kelsea Ballerini to their side stage. In fact, we know this is a great way to start the celebration!

Tickets

Win tickets on 92.5 XTU or buy tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.