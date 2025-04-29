LISTEN LIVE

Horse From Thoroughbred Operation Founded by Toby Keith Racing in Kentucky Derby

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will be a special one for late country music star Toby Keith. Per USA Today, Render Judgment, who is starting out of Gate…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Toby Keith performs onstage
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will be a special one for late country music star Toby Keith.

Per USA Today, Render Judgment, who is starting out of Gate 15, comes from Dream Walkin' Farms, the Oklahoma-based Thoroughbred breeding and racing operation founded by Keith in 2001. This is the first horse from Dream Walkin' Farms to be an entrant in the legendary race.

Keith's Instagram shared a photo of Render Judgement, along with the caption, "It was Toby’s dream….Render Judgment is going to the @kentuckyderby. He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch."

According to CBS Sports, Render Judgment is currently sitting at 30-1 odds to win the race. However, upsets have happened before, so if you place some money on Render Judgment, you could receive a great payout. The best odds as of publishing are on the horse named Journalism, who is racing out of post eight with 3-1 odds.

The 151st Kentucky Derby is taking place on Saturday, May 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The race will air on NBC and USA Network and will be available to stream on Fubo and Peacock.

Toby Keith
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Luke Bryan Drops New Music Video, Announces Tour Dates and Album Release
MusicLuke Bryan Drops New Music Video, Announces Tour Dates and Album ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Carrie Underwood Gives $236,844 to Make-A-Wish From Vegas Shows, Links Up With Past Recipient
MusicCarrie Underwood Gives $236,844 to Make-A-Wish From Vegas Shows, Links Up With Past RecipientJennifer Eggleston
Tucker Wetmore Hits Double Platinum, Gets ACM Nod
MusicTucker Wetmore Hits Double Platinum, Gets ACM NodJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect