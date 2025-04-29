Horse From Thoroughbred Operation Founded by Toby Keith Racing in Kentucky Derby

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will be a special one for late country music star Toby Keith.



Per USA Today, Render Judgment, who is starting out of Gate 15, comes from Dream Walkin' Farms, the Oklahoma-based Thoroughbred breeding and racing operation founded by Keith in 2001. This is the first horse from Dream Walkin' Farms to be an entrant in the legendary race.



Keith's Instagram shared a photo of Render Judgement, along with the caption, "It was Toby’s dream….Render Judgment is going to the @kentuckyderby. He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch."