Horse From Thoroughbred Operation Founded by Toby Keith Racing in Kentucky Derby
The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will be a special one for late country music star Toby Keith.
Per USA Today, Render Judgment, who is starting out of Gate 15, comes from Dream Walkin' Farms, the Oklahoma-based Thoroughbred breeding and racing operation founded by Keith in 2001. This is the first horse from Dream Walkin' Farms to be an entrant in the legendary race.
Keith's Instagram shared a photo of Render Judgement, along with the caption, "It was Toby’s dream….Render Judgment is going to the @kentuckyderby. He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch."
According to CBS Sports, Render Judgment is currently sitting at 30-1 odds to win the race. However, upsets have happened before, so if you place some money on Render Judgment, you could receive a great payout. The best odds as of publishing are on the horse named Journalism, who is racing out of post eight with 3-1 odds.
The 151st Kentucky Derby is taking place on Saturday, May 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The race will air on NBC and USA Network and will be available to stream on Fubo and Peacock.