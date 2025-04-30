Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem” Holds Top Spot on Country Airplay Chart as Kane Brown Breaks into Top 10

Morgan Wallen's latest single, "I'm the Problem," has secured its second consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, marking his 17th career chart-topper. The track garnered 28.8 million audience impressions in the tracking week ending Apr. 17.



The song is the title track for his forthcoming 37-song album, I'm the Problem. It is part of a collection set to be released on May 16. The album features collaborations with artists such as Post Malone, Eric Church, Ernest, HARDY, and Tate McRae.

Another track from the album "Just in Case" made it to #22 on the Country Airplay chart, which was released on Mar. 31. "I Ain't Coming Back," a collaboration with Post Malone, was released on Apr. 18, 2025.

Kane Brown's single "Backseat Driver" is officially in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, at #10. The song is featured on his fourth studio album, The High Road, which debuted at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart in February 2025. "Backseat Driver" was written by Jacob Davis and Jordan Walker and produced by Dann Huff.

Jelly Roll is also making strides on the charts with his new tracks "Heart of Stone" and "Hard Fought Hallelujah." Collaborating with Brandon Lake, the latter debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart.