Keith Urban Delivers Intimate Performance Despite Finger Injury

Keith Urban is gearing up for his High and Alive World Tour, set to kick off on May 22 at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama. The tour will continue through October, with Australian dates scheduled for August 2025.

Urban's album, High, released in September of 2024, has enjoyed tremendous success; the record won him the Top Selling Australian Country Album of the Year at the 2025 Golden Guitar Awards. In reviewing the creative process, Urban described it as euphoric, stating, "It's timeless, it's weightless – and I feel euphoric – I feel HIGH".

During a recent performance at Much Music, Urban revealed a painful finger injury sustained during a club show. "So, I got a band-aid on my finger, so if I drop a pick, I'll probably rip this thing off at some point," he said. "We were playing last night, a club show, and I cut my finger at some point, and then as I pulled my finger up on a strumming stroke, the string went into the cut." Despite the injury, he delivered an acoustic rendition of "Wasted Time" without showing signs of discomfort.

Urban also mentioned his fondness for Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," saying, "It's just a great song. I mean, these songs that capture a sense of metaphor… God, when I heard that song, I almost cried because who doesn't want to find a safe place, wherever that is? You just want to find your people." Urban has had an outstanding career in music. In addition to his musical achievements, Urban received an induction into the Roll of Renown during the 53rd Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth, recognizing his major contributions to the Australian country music industry. His most recent single, "Go Home W U," is a collaboration with Lainey Wilson, which just celebrated sitting at No. 1 on the charts and is included on High.