Keith Urban to Receive Special Honor at 2025 ACM Awards

Celebrated country music star Keith Urban will be honored at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, with the esteemed Triple Crown Award.

The award is extra special, because only 11 previous artists have received it. The Triple Crown Award honors artists who have won new artist of the year back when they first started out, as well as artist of the year in their respective genre and entertainer of the year. He qualified by winning top new male vocalist in 2001; male vocalist of the year in 2005 and 2006; and entertainer of the year in 2019.

Urban also marks the first country star to get this honor on the ACM Awards telecast since Carrie Underwood did so in 2010 at the 45th ACM Awards. Urban is also the first non-American to win the award, since he was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia.

The 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The show will also bring special performances honoring Urban, including performances of his biggest hits by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and Brothers Osborne. The ceremony will also feature an opening act with 12 minutes of music honoring ACM Songs of the Year from six decades, packed into in an all-star performance with Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Reba McEntire, Sugarland and Wynonna Judd.