This Day in Country History: May 5

May 5 is more than Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the United States. In 1999, the Academy of Country Music Awards show saw Garth Brooks and Faith Hill win big with several awards each. In 2007, the first Stagecoach Country Music Festival was held in Indio, California, while in 2022, Dolly Parton celebrated her Imagination Library via two livestream broadcasts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The big news of May 5 in the country music industry was the 34th ACM Awards show, which had lots of great winners:

1999: Garth Brooks was named Artist of the Decade and Entertainer of the Year. Faith Hill won Top Female Vocalist, Single Record, and Video of the Year for "The Kiss."

1999: The Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) won Best Album for Wide Open Spaces, and they also won Best New Vocal Duo or Group.

1999: Other notable winners at the ACM Awards included Jo Dee Messina for Top New Female Vocalist, Mark Wills for Top New Male Vocalist, and Steve Wariner for Song of the Year for "Holes in the Floor of Heaven."

Cultural Milestones

The great Tammy Wynette was born on May 5 and was a major influence on the country music industry before she died in 1988 at the age of 55:

1942: The late country music queen Tammy Wynette was born on May 5 in Mississippi. Wynette was one of the first female artists to rise to fame in the country music genre, with hit songs such as "Stand by Your Man" and "I Don't Wanna Play House."

2007: The first Stagecoach Country Music Festival was held in Indio, California, with headliners George Strait, Alan Jackson, Willie Nelson, and Lucinda Williams. Other country music artists who performed included Miranda Lambert, Earl Scruggs, and Eric Church.

2022: Country music legend Dolly Parton performed two livestream broadcasts to celebrate her Imagination Library in Delaware and Arkansas. Parton's Imagination Library helps young children up to 5 years old build their library at no cost to the parents.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 5 had some great recordings and performances, including:

2015: Chris Stapleton, who is famous for his deep voice, released his album Traveller on May 5 under Mercury Records. Memorable songs from this album include "Tennessee Whiskey" and "When the Stars Come Out."

2017: Fan favorite Luke Bryan performed a sold-out show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of his Huntin' Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour. The show included several opening acts, including Brett Eldridge and Adam Craig.

2019: The country music group Midland headlined for the first time at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. This was for their Electric Rodeo Tour.