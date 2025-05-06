LISTEN LIVE

Kenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney with Secret Sauna in Her Nashville Home

Country star Kenny Chesney surprised rising artist Megan Moroney with a custom-built sauna installed in her home while she was away on tour. The gesture was Chesney’s way of thanking…

Jennifer Eggleston
Split image with Kenny Chesney performing on the left and Megan Moroney performing on the right.
Terry Wyatt/Stringer via Getty Images

Country star Kenny Chesney surprised rising artist Megan Moroney with a custom-built sauna installed in her home while she was away on tour. The gesture was Chesney's way of thanking Moroney for opening on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour.

During the tour, Moroney shared how Chesney introduced her to ice bathing and sauna sessions. "He got me a sauna," Moroney said. "Once he got me addicted, he was like, 'Here ya go, you can have this at home now.'"

The sauna was secretly installed at Moroney's home while she was on the road, with assistance from her team to coordinate the surprise. "He actually had someone come and custom-build it to my house," she explained. "Apparently, they had to do it when I wasn't in town. I don't know how he snuck around. I guess it was someone on my team that helped?"

Chesney revealed the surprise on the last night of the tour, expressing his excitement about their friendship and the sauna's completion. This gesture aligns with a common tradition in country music, where headliners often give gifts to their opening acts to celebrate a successful tour.

Reflecting on their friendship, Moroney discussed how incredible she thought Chesney was and reminisced on her fangirl days before they made music together. In addition to Moroney getting the sauna, they made a new duet song, "You Had to Be There," which is set to be released on May 9.

Loading TikTok...

Moroney noted how shocked and happy she was with the sauna during the interview, and said Chesney, instead of doing any traditional reveal, just said, "You have a sauna now." It was pretty shocking!

The collaboration and special gift reveal the strong connection between the two artists and the supportive country music community.

Kenny ChesneyMegan MoroneyTikTok
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
ABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge Spot
MusicABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge SpotJennifer Eggleston
Dollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year Yet
MusicDollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year YetJennifer Eggleston
Eric Church’s Bold New Album
MusicEric Church’s Bold New AlbumNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect