Kenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney with Secret Sauna in Her Nashville Home

Country star Kenny Chesney surprised rising artist Megan Moroney with a custom-built sauna installed in her home while she was away on tour. The gesture was Chesney's way of thanking Moroney for opening on his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour.

During the tour, Moroney shared how Chesney introduced her to ice bathing and sauna sessions. "He got me a sauna," Moroney said. "Once he got me addicted, he was like, 'Here ya go, you can have this at home now.'"

The sauna was secretly installed at Moroney's home while she was on the road, with assistance from her team to coordinate the surprise. "He actually had someone come and custom-build it to my house," she explained. "Apparently, they had to do it when I wasn't in town. I don't know how he snuck around. I guess it was someone on my team that helped?"

Chesney revealed the surprise on the last night of the tour, expressing his excitement about their friendship and the sauna's completion. This gesture aligns with a common tradition in country music, where headliners often give gifts to their opening acts to celebrate a successful tour.

Reflecting on their friendship, Moroney discussed how incredible she thought Chesney was and reminisced on her fangirl days before they made music together. In addition to Moroney getting the sauna, they made a new duet song, "You Had to Be There," which is set to be released on May 9.

Moroney noted how shocked and happy she was with the sauna during the interview, and said Chesney, instead of doing any traditional reveal, just said, "You have a sauna now." It was pretty shocking!