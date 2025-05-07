LISTEN LIVE

George Strait at The Linc: What To Know Before You Go

George Strait is saddling up and heading to Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday, May 10th. We've got everything you need to know before you go, from parking and show times to your last shot at winning tickets with 92.5 XTU!

Shannon Boyle
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 01: George Strait performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 01, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

George Strait is saddling up and heading to Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday, May 10th. We've got everything you need to know before you go, from parking and show times to your last shot at winning tickets with 92.5 XTU!

Clear Bag Policy

Lincoln Financial Field will allow concert-goers to bring in one of these permitted bags.

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12”
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
  • An exception can be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Please contact Fan Services for more information at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com prior to arrival.
  • More information about Lincoln Financial Field's clear-bag policy here.

*The approved size of the clear bag may not be pictured

What You Can't Bring

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, or any bag larger than the permissible size. See the full list of prohibited items here.

Concert Show Times

4:15pm - Doors Open

5:45pm - Parker McCollum

7:15pm - Chris Stapleton

9:15pm - George Strait

(Times subject to change without notice)

Parking

Parking Lots Open - 12pm 

All parking Lots are CASHLESS

Lots will accept cards and Apple Pay.

Visit the venue's website for more information.

XTU Will Be There!

Find XTU and crew inside Xfinity Live! from 2-6pm.

Last Chance To Win Tickets

XTU has your last chance to win tickets every day this week with The Andie Summers Show, Razz on the Radio, and Nicole!

Join Donnie & the XTU Crew at Lucy’s on Thursday, May 8th from 7p-9p for a George Strait Ticket Run. Win tickets to see George Strait in the XTU Ticket Cube. For more information, click here.

Have A Great Time!

