Jelly Roll Loses 183 Pounds Through Simple Diet and Exercise

Jelly Roll showcased the incredible transformation of his weight loss journey when he recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 40-year-old talked about how he lost nearly 200 pounds since he started changing his health journey in 2022, with simple changes to his life.

"Listen, I've been thinking about ways to make it sound cool, but I can't," he said. "I'm eating a lot of protein and vegetables and walking. That's what I'm doing."

Jelly Roll humorously noted that he has lost "an entire Jimmy Kimmel" in weight, emphasizing the significance of his transformation. Starting at 550 pounds, he now aims to reach under 250 pounds to participate in activities he's long aspired to experience.

"To do all the fun stuff in life, you've got to be under 250 [pounds]," he explained. "So my goal [is], I want to skydive, I want to ride a roller coaster, I want to ride a bull. I know it sounds crazy. I want to wrestle an alligator. I've got a list of things that I want to do."

Jelly Roll has a story that inspires others beyond his self-interest. He also created the "Jelly Roll's Losers Run Club," a supportive community that encourages members to get fit in a judgment-free environment. After reaching the finish line of his first 5K in May 2024, he wanted to help others do the same.