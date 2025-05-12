Bud Light Feel Good Friday’s with Nicole!
Come out say hi and grab some Feel Good Friday Bud Light swag plus you can enter to win tickets to some of the hottest summer concerts! Plus, enjoy Bud Light specials.
It’s Bud Light Feel Good Friday's with Nicole Michalik.
Come out say hi and grab some Feel Good Friday Bud Light swag plus you can enter to win tickets to some of the hottest summer concerts! Plus, enjoy Bud Light specials.
Nicole will broadcast live from 2p-7p at different bars around the Delaware Valley!
Feel Good Friday Broadcasts:
5/16 - Flanigan's Boathouse - 113 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428
5/23 - The Great American Pub - 123 Fayette Street, Conshohocken PA 19428
