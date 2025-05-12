LISTEN LIVE

Win $100 to Sapore Italian Kitchen and a Rivers Casino over-night stay

Register below to win a $100 dining certificate to Sapore Italian Kitchen at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, a perfect balance of classic comfort and modern twists for an unforegettable experience and…

Donnie Black
Sapore

Register below to win a $100 dining certificate to Sapore Italian Kitchen at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, a perfect balance of classic comfort and modern twists for an unforegettable experience and an overnight stay for two to Rivers Casino.

Must be 21 or older. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER

Hotelrestaurant
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Eric Church
ContestsWin Eric Church Tickets 3 Times A Day!Donnie Black
The Andie Summer’s Show Crown Her In Carats Finalists
The Andie Summers ShowThe Andie Summer’s Show Crown Her In Carats FinalistsDonnie Black
Andie Summers Show’s “Crown Her In Carats”
ContestsAndie Summers Show’s “Crown Her In Carats”Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect