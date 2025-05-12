LISTEN LIVE

XTU’s Great Beach Getaway

XTU wants to you to getaway down the shore! Starting Monday, May 19th…Listen 3 times every weekday for your chance to win a pair of 4-day passes to the Barefoot…

Donnie Black
XTUs-Great-Beach-Getaway

XTU wants to you to getaway down the shore!

Starting Monday, May 19th...Listen 3 times every weekday for your chance to win a pair of 4-day passes to the Barefoot Country Music Festival!!

AND... You’ll be qualified to win a 5-night stay at one of the Icona Resorts properties. Locations at these great Beach towns including Avalon, Cape May, Diamond Beach, and more!

Icona Resorts, make summer vacation exceptional with Icona. Visit Icona.com.

Contest Rules

BeachJersey Shore
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Red, White & Win Giveaway
ContestsRed, White & Win GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Sapore
ContestsWin $100 to Sapore Italian Kitchen and a Rivers Casino over-night stayDonnie Black
Eric Church
ContestsWin Eric Church Tickets 3 Times A Day!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect