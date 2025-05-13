Blake Shelton’s Most Romantic Country Ballads

Blake Shelton is a country music icon who has released more than 60 singles, including 29 No. 1 hits, and earned eight GRAMMY Award nominations over his impressive 24-year career. Many of Blake Shelton's love ballads share his thoughts on relationships and heartbreak. He has drawn plenty of inspiration for his romantic songs from his high-profile relationships with his first wife, Miranda Lambert, and current wife, Gwen Stefani. Let's explore some of the best Blake Shelton love songs from his acclaimed career.

The Early Years: "Austin" — A Timeless Tale of Love and Patience

With the release of his first single, “Austin,” in 2001, Blake Shelton established himself as a true romantic. In the song, a series of answering machine messages reveals the story of a couple finding their way back to one another after she leaves for Austin to clear her head. It spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100. While David Kent and Kirsti Manna wrote "Austin," Blake's emotional vocal delivery cemented his reputation for telling emotional stories through song.

Love in Full Bloom: "God Gave Me You"

In 2011, Blake was on top of the country charts again with “God Gave Me You.” Blake decided to record this song after hearing the original version that singer Dave Barnes wrote to honor his wife, Annie, on Christian radio while driving home to Oklahoma. Its lyrics, which express gratitude for his wife and God's part in bringing them together, celebrate a more mature love than Blake Shelton's previous songs. It reflected the stability Blake experienced in his relationship with Miranda Lambert, whom he married that year.

“God Gave Me You” remained No.1 on the Country Airplay chart for three weeks and earned five-times platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. It also became a popular choice for first dances at weddings and processionals.

Healing Through Music: "She's Got a Way With Words"

Blake released a different kind of romantic ballad when he launched “She's Got a Way With Words” in 2016. A year after his divorce from Miranda Lambert, Blake released the cutting song penned by Wyatt Earp, Andy Albert, and Marc Beeson. Although he didn't write it, the tongue-in-cheek lyrics that bitterly recall a past relationship seemed to confirm some of the rumors about the superstar couple's split.

“She's Got a Way With Words” appears on Blake's album If I'm Honest, which he called his “divorce record,” noting that the songs “tell the truth about what happened.” Although it wasn't as big a commercial success as many Blake Shelton songs, reaching No. 7 on the Country Airplay chart, it represents an important chapter in his romantic and musical journey.

A New Chapter: "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" With Gwen Stefani

If I'm Honest also features “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” his first duet with his then-new flame and fellow judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani, who had recently split with her husband Gavin Rossdale. Blake wrote “Go Ahead and Break My Heart" with Stefani. Taking control of the lyrics helped them create a song that reflected the high stakes of their new relationship and the lessons they'd learned through their marriage breakdowns.

While the title "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," may not seem like a romantic choice for a new couple, Blake said it reflected their shared understanding that relationships have highs and lows and that they were invested enough to weather any heartache that may come their way.

"We were just writing it about ... it was hard to kind of let our guards down again, you know what I mean? Just going through some issues, and so that's what the song was even written about," Blake told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford of Today. "It's like, I know something bad is going to happen because it always does, so let's just get it over with now."

Blake and Gwen debuted "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on The Voice. Their performance propelled the duet to No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A Duet of Hearts: "Nobody But You" With Gwen Stefani

By 2020, things were getting serious between Blake and Gwen. They released their third duet, “Nobody But You,” a song that reflected their real-life relationship and blended their preferred country and pop music styles. Its lyrics, penned by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James, reflected Blake and Gwen's commitment to one another and intention to stay together. They married a year after the song's release.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in the single's press release. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why Shane was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it's magic.”

“Nobody But You” was Blake and Gwen's first collaboration to hit No.1 on the Country Airplay chart, where it spent two weeks. It also went to No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified double platinum. The mainstream success of “Nobody But You” demonstrated Blake's ability to appeal to country and pop music fans.

The Lasting Impact of Blake Shelton's Love Songs