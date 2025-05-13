Dierks Bentley Unveils Sunrise-Themed Single “Standing in the Sun” Ahead of Broken Branches Album Release

Dierks Bentley has officially released "Standing in the Sun," the latest single from his upcoming 11th studio album, Broken Branches, which will debut on June 13. Accompanying the track is a striking one-take music video filmed at sunrise on Bentley's Tennessee farm, which visually ties into the song's lyrical themes of love and new beginnings.

"This is one of those songs that I never in a million years could have written on my own, but I'm so glad someone in this town did and gave me temporary custody of it for a while," Bentley told Antimusic. "Love is such a classic theme in country music, but Kyle was able to write it in a way that is so personal to me... It's the way I feel it. And, I love how sonically it builds to feel like a sunrise, tying back to the lyric of the song."

Written by Kyle Sturrock, "Standing in the Sun" features a gentle guitar melody and showcases Bentley's emotive vocals, adding to the album's reflective tone. The video's one-take format, captured during actual sunrise, meant filming had to be completed in a single shot or delayed until the next morning, adding to the final result's accomplishment.

Broken Branches includes 11 new tracks, including the Top 30 single "She Hates Me" and fan favorites like "Cold Beer Can," which celebrates themes of repair and resilience, and "Well Well Whiskey." Collaborations on the album feature country heavyweights such as Miranda Lambert, John Anderson, Riley Green, and Stephen Wilson Jr., contributing to what critics call a seamless blend of traditional roots and modern country sounds.