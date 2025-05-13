Kane Brown’s 10 Top Songs

Kane Brown, a 31-year-old singer-songwriter, is one of the hottest acts in country music right now. Few rising talents are as willing to challenge traditional genre boundaries as he is with his unique blend of classic country and modern pop, and fans can't get enough. His songs have become staples on country radio, and every single he releases quickly goes viral on leading streaming platforms. We'll count down Kane Brown's best songs, including his biggest hits and some fan favorites.

1. "What Ifs" (featuring Lauren Alaina)

Brown enjoyed his first taste of success with “What Ifs,” a duet with American Idol alum Lauren Alaina. They sang about taking chances in love in the hope that a budding romance could become something more. "What Ifs" went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs charts and Country Airplay charts in October 2017 and helped establish Brown on the country music scene. It also topped the Country Streaming charts for eight weeks.

2. "Heaven"

Following the success of “What Ifs,” Brown released one of his most popular love songs, “Heaven.” Its romantic lyrics, which suggest that spending time with a beloved partner may be better than reaching heaven, resonated with listeners. “Heaven” reached No. 2 on the Country Streaming charts and spent two weeks at the top of the Country Airplay charts. It also became just the eighth country single, and the first by a black country artist, to become Diamond certified. “Heaven” was also named Favorite Country Song at the 2018 American Music Awards.

3. "One Thing Right" (with Marshmello)

Brown admits he listens to everything from Slipknot to Sam Cooke, so perhaps it's unsurprising that he collaborated with electronic producer Marshmello on “One Thing Right." The song saw Brown being honest about his failings and admitting that building a good relationship was the only thing he'd done right. While blending country and electronic music was risky, it earned Brown mainstream success. “One Thing Right” went to No. 42 on the Country Streaming charts, No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

4. "Be Like That" (with Swae Lee & Khalid)

Brown had another cross-genre hit on his hands when he collaborated with Swae Lee and Khalid on “Be Like That.” The song blends country, pop, and R&B elements with playful lyrics about wanting space in a relationship, at least until those lonely feelings creep in. “Be Like That” had massive crossover appeal, reaching No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 19 on the Country Streaming charts, Brown's best result on these mainstream charts to that point.

5. "Lose It"

Brown ushered in a new musical chapter with the release of “Lose It,” his first release from his second album Experiment. This upbeat, feel-good track celebrates the freedom from modern distractions and societal pressures that can be found in a good relationship. Brown pairs romantic lyrics with a catchy melody that encourages listeners to dance. In November 2018, “Lose It” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, No. 2 on the Country Streaming charts, and No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6. "Good as You"

Brown was back in romantic mode for the release of “Good as You,” a stripped-back country ballad with lyrics that reflect Brown's newlywed status. They praise his partner and express a desire to rise to her level. “Good as You” acts as a companion song to Brown's debut single “Heaven,” representing a relationship that's matured but stayed sweet and adoring. It reached No. 8 on the Country Streaming chart and No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

7. "Homesick"

Brown showed his vulnerability with the release of “Homesick.” He co-wrote the song with Taylor Phillips, Brock Berryhill, and Matthew McGinn, who helped him express the longing he felt being separated from his then-fiancée Katelyn Jae while he was on the road. The song resonated with listeners who'd experienced their own long-distance relationships and periods of separation from loved ones, including members of the military. In March 2020, they helped “Homesick” rise to No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts, number three on the Hot Country Songs chart, and No. 6 on the Country Streaming charts.

8. "Famous Friends" (with Chris Young)

Brown collaborated with fellow country artist Chris Young on “Famous Friends,” a sweet song that celebrates small-town life and the everyday heroes found there. Its salt-of-the-earth ethos helped propel “Famous Friends” to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in July 2021. It was Brown's sixth song to top this chart. “Famous Friends” also hit No. 4 on the Country Streaming charts and No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

9. "One Mississippi"

“One Mississippi” is another feel-good country anthem from Brown. It was the first song Brown cowrote with Levon Gray, an artist he discovered through Instagram. The playful lyrics paint a picture of a carefree night at a bar with a special someone. Its imagery and catchy melody showcase Brown's artistic growth. “One Mississippi” was Brown's seventh single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. It also reached No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 5 on the Country Streaming charts.

10. "Thank God" (with Katelyn Brown)

Kane released a duet with his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, called “Thank God” in September 2022. This personal song sees the couple sharing their faith and gratitude for their relationship. The support of fans helped “Thank God” reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 4 on the Country Streaming charts. It also reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts after it had 68 first-week adds, more than any other song on country radio during its week of release.

