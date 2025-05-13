Stroke: Know Your Risk

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3 minutes and 11 seconds, someone will die from a stroke.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 1 in 6 U.S. deaths from cardiovascular disease is stroke related. It’s a leading cause of serious long-term disability.

The American Stroke Association estimates that Americans spend $7.9 billion on inpatient hospital stays for stroke, $2.4 billion on outpatient or office-based provider visits, $8.2 billion on home health care, and we lose $17.5 billion each year in lost wages.

Researchers agree 80% of stokes are preventable by reducing your risk factors.

Do you know the risk factors?

High blood pressure or hypertension is a leading cause of stroke and nearly half of American adults have it. The good news is that high blood pressure is the greatest controllable risk factor.

Smoking is not only linked to cancer. The nicotine and carbon monoxide in cigarette smoke damages your heart and blood vessels, making you more susceptible to a stroke. An ASA nationwide survey of stroke survivors in the U.S. found that 58.8% of them had a history of smoking.

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance in your blood, high levels increase the risk of blocked arteries, including vital arteries leading to the brain, this can result in a stroke.

Excess body weight is linked to a higher risk of not only high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease, it’s also a leading risk factor for stroke.

No matter your weight, diabetes is an independent risk factor for stroke. While diabetes is treatable, the presence of the disease still increases your risk of stroke.

Do you watch your diet? Diets high in saturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol can raise blood cholesterol levels. Those high in sodium (salt) can increase blood pressure. Extra calories can lead to obesity.

Some medical conditions increase your risk for stroke.

Sleep apnea is a chronic condition that interferes with your breathing while you sleep. It can cause low oxygen levels as well as elevated blood pressure, both of which can increase the risk of stroke. More than half of the people who have a stroke also have sleep apnea.

Learn more about health conditions that impact your stroke risk

Sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that mainly affects Black and Hispanic youth, results in sickle-shaped red blood cells that are less able to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs. Like cholesterol, these cells can stick to blood vessel walls, blocking arteries to the brain to cause a stroke.

Any cardiovascular disease increases your risk of stroke, Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), artery and heart valve disease, or congenital heart defects are some of the conditions that raise your risk.

Take the American Stroke Association stroke risk assessment survey, and talk to your health care provider about how to lower your risk.

Stroke is the No. 3 cause of death in women and one in 5 women will have a stroke. Stroke kills over 90,000 women a year. Among women, Black Women have the highest prevalence of stroke.

Several factors may increase stroke risk for women, including taking contraceptives, pregnancy and pregnancy related conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Hormone replacement treatment, once thought to lower your risk, may increase it.

Heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and migraines with aura, which are all risk factors for men, have a stronger impact on a woman’s risk of stroke.

Take the AHA Risk Assessment survey and discuss your results with your primary care provider.