This Day in Country History: May 13

The Recording Industry Association of America gave several significant certifications on May 13, and the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, released an album. Many notable songs, album releases, and historic events were highlighted on May 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Not only did numerous stars get certifications, but many female country artists also had big nominations, including:

Brad Paisley received a Gold certification from the RIAA for the single "Waitin' On a Woman." Paisley has numerous RIAA certifications and is one of country music's best-selling artists. 2020: Country star Kelsea Ballerini earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA for her song, "Homecoming Queen?" Ballerini has 31 RIAA certifications, a People's Choice Awards nomination for Country Artist of 2022, and several GRAMMY nominations.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA for her song, "Homecoming Queen?" Ballerini has 31 RIAA certifications, a People's Choice Awards nomination for Country Artist of 2022, and several GRAMMY nominations. 2021: Country music greats Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert were nominated as contenders for the CMT Music Awards. Women artists dominated the list of nominees, but Morris and Lambert each had four nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 13 had these notable performances:

Country/pop singer Brett Young gave a stellar performance at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana. Young is known for songs such as "In Case You Didn't Know" and "Say Less." 2023: Grand Ole Opry member and country music megastar Carrie Underwood performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From deaths to marriages to Grand Ole Opry debuts, May 13 saw some changes and challenges, including:

Country singer Jason Aldean made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Since then, Aldean has been a major country music artist known for songs such as "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Let Your Boys Be Country." On October 1, 2017, Aldean, was playing on stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, when a gunman started shooting, killing nearly 60 people. 2017: Dan Smyers of the country music duo Dan + Shay married his fiancée, Abby Law, in Nashville, Tennessee. Since they are avid animal lovers, they had three of their dogs attend the wedding.