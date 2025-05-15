Country Singer Drew Baldridge Makes First TV Appearance as ‘Tough People’ Climbs to Top 10

Drew Baldridge is on the rise as one of country music's new voices and took an important step on May 13 with his national television debut on Live With Kelly and Mark. Singing his new single "Tough People," Baldridge shared his message of resilience and toughness with a national television audience. The song, which has surged into the top 10 on country radio, is his second top 10 hit in under a year, following the success of his first No. 1 single, "She's Somebody's Daughter."

Baldridge's rise hasn't come easily. "It's just been the roller coaster of a ride for me for the last 18 months," he shared. Having spent over a decade in Nashville, Baldridge was close to stepping away from music when his breakout hit gave new life to his career. He also launched The Tough People Fund earlier this year to "highlight those individuals, families, and communities that are experiencing the toughest of times."

His number one hit has taken him places and introduced many different changes to his life. He is currently on tour with Cody Johnson, playing arenas and transitioning from a van to a bus. On the tour bus, he gets to bring his wife and young son with him at times. He has found that he can better enjoy both his family life and his career now.

"Tough People," like many of Baldridge's creations, are deeply rooted in his beliefs, values, and experiences, all of which are based on farm life, faith, and family. In April 2025, he recorded around a dozen new songs for his next full-length album, due in early 2026. He continues to strive to create music that holds meaning, particularly about mental health and resilience.