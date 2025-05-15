The Funniest Town Name in Pennsylvania

They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.

When it comes to human names, the most popular baby name for 2025 for girls is Olivia and for boys is Noah, according to the Baby Center. Those both seem like old-fashioned names, which is a nice, refreshing change from some of the super modern names that have been popular lately. But, what about city names? A new report out names the funniest town name in every state in the U.S., and it's truly hilarious.

Funniest Town Name in the State

The team at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the funniest town names in each state, and it's totally entertaining, especially looking at this state. "You can send your Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, Indiana, or get a refill in Hot Coffee, Mississippi," they state in the feature, adding that "whether they honor founders, a local landmark or a reputation for rowdy bar-brawling, the funniest town names in all 50 states show a sense of humor and personality."

For Pennsylvania, Metal Floss loves Blue Ball, a village in Lancaster county. It's only about a 50 minute drive from Philadelphia. The town "was named for an inn that sat at the center of town that was sadly torn down in 1997," according to Mental Floss. According to Discover Lancaster, "In 1766, Irishman John Wallace built an inn at the intersection of two Native American trails (now routes 23 and 322) in what used to be called Earl Town." They add that "the town revolved around the inn for nearly a century and in 1833 the town changed its name to Blue Ball."