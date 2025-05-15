Win Old Dominion Tickets!
Win Old Dominioni tickets all weekend long! Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Old Dominion on Thursday, September 4th at PPL Center in…
Win Old Dominioni tickets all weekend long!
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Old Dominion on Thursday, September 4th at PPL Center in Allentown.
Tickets on sale Thursday, May 22nd at Ticketmaster.com.
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.