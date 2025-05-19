Blake Shelton Takes Shot at Jimmy Fallon’s Hosting Style During Tonight Show Chat

Blake Shelton brought his usual charm and authenticity when he sat down with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on May 13 to promote his new album, For Recreational Use Only, and reflect on the new musical inspiration he found.

In a moment that lit up social media, Shelton compared Fallon to Post Malone, with whom he worked recently, saying, "You've been around him. I mean, you can't be around that guy without having a good time, and he's so excited about everything." Then, turning to Fallon, he quipped, "Except, he's genuine about his excitement," prompting an awkward beat that Fallon tried to defuse with a mock scowl while holding up Shelton's album cover.

This was Shelton's 10th time on the late-night show, further solidifying their longstanding fraternal connection despite any moments of comedic angst. They first began this playful rivalry during a 2016 segment where Shelton showed Fallon how to milk a cow. At the end of that skit, he made Fallon drink the milk while laughing.

Shelton also discussed his recent collaboration with Post Malone. "I had the song with [Malone] last summer called 'Pour Me a Beer,'" he said. "And that was fun, and it's been four years since I put out a record." The duet served as a creative spark, leading to the release of his new album and reminding him of the joy of making music.

The interview also drew mixed reactions online. One Reddit user commented, "I know Fallon overdoes it, but it's a talk show, it's entertainment, it's not genuine, we all know it's pre-prepared and pre-approved, glorified marketing. If you're looking for depth and sincerity in a talk show, Tonight with Fallon is the wrong place, man."