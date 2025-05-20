Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Halsey Feud Rumors by Going to Concert and Sharing Sweet Video

Kelsea Ballerini has officially put feud rumors to rest after discussing speculation about her relationship with Halsey during a May 14 concert. That same day, Ballerini shared a supportive video clip from Halsey's concert on Instagram stories, captioned "forever a @iamhalsey fan," signaling that any previous tension between the two artists was likely resolved.

Rumors of a falling out began in 2022 after the release of Ballerini's song "Doin' My Best," which consisted of lines reflecting on regrets about a friendship gone sour with a pop star that many interpreted to be Halsey. In a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Ballerini stated that the line was not meant to be shady, but rather her genuine expression of her struggles in her life, including the divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans. "I wanted to acknowledge all of the things that people have watched happen in my life," she explained. "And just go, 'Yep. Here's the messiness. I'm owning it, I'm doing my best."

Ballerini has been open about the challenges of maintaining friendships during periods of personal transition. The lyrics were described as "cringey,” highlighting her determination to take ownership of her own experiences. The public response to the lyric became a centerpiece of headlines and rumors of a falling out between the two former collaborators.

Up until that point, Ballerini and Halsey had a close friendship, collaborating on the duet "The Other Girl" on Ballerini's 2020 album Kelsea. That same year, during a joint interview with CMT radio personality Cody Alan, Ballerini remarked, "Yeah - we really didn't know each other, and I was like 'do you wanna hang,' and I was like 'absolutely.'"